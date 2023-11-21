Santa Ana winds make Tuesday the hottest day of the workweek

Clear skies and dry conditions help temperatures cool quickly, meaning it'll be a very cool Tuesday morning. Some areas will start out the day near freezing, while others can expect to see a little frost development. Santa Ana winds will continue to be the main issue for the day, with some stronger winds expected in the morning and then dying down by the afternoon. These offshore winds will bring in dry and hot air, making Tuesday one of the warmest days of the workweek. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 70s and low 80s throughout the area. Marine influence and fog will be non existent as winds will hinder any development.

Offshore winds die down significantly Wednesday, meaning the morning temperatures will be slightly warmer and daytime temperatures will cool off a few degrees. Some areas of fog may develop but will clear quickly and sunny skies and stagnant weather will persist. Highs will reach into the middle to upper 70s, it will be the perfect day for travel, but be aware Wednesday will be one of the busiest travel days of the season!

Thanksgiving will be calm, dry and mild! Some areas of fog may develop in the morning but will clear quickly, very similar to Wednesday. Skies will remain mostly sunny and temperatures cool off even further. Friday into the weekend looks rather stagnant as well, with minimal day to day change and temperatures a few degrees below average.