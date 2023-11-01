A frigid morning and nice afternoon again on Thursday

Temperatures late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning will be quite chilly. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s for areas north of Point Conception, and in the 50s for the South Coast.

There is a freeze warning for the South Salinas Valley, and a frost advisory for the inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and SLO County interior valleys. All are in effect from 3:00 to 8:00 am Thursday. Bring sensitive plants indoors and plan to defrost your windshield.

High temperatures on Thursday will be similar to Wednesday's highs under the ridge of high pressure. Most coastal areas will be in the mid 70s to low 80s, and inland spots will reach up to the low 80s.

It is possible we will see patchy marine layer clouds in the overnight hours for the next couple of nights. Late in the week, onshore flow will fully reestablish, and consequently the marine layer will return. There may be dense patches of fog by Friday, and the marine layer will fill out over the weekend.

A weak atmospheric river will hit the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, flattening or ridge. For us, high temperatures will start to ease up and a gradual cooling trend will hold into early next week. We may also see some remnant upper-level clouds and northerly winds will be gusty at times.