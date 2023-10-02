Warming up this Monday

The cool and moist upper low that impacted the region over the weekend has now shifted toward east and has been replaced with warm, dry air. Monday marks the start of a warming trend as high pressure begins to build into the region. The marine layer and fog will form in the morning and you may want a light jacket as you head out the door, but you wont be needing it for too long. Clouds will retreat by the afternoon and sunshine will warm the Central Coast. Expect to see temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s near the beaches and 70s and 80s inland.

It'll be another cool morning Tuesday, with the marine layer and clouds impacting the first half of the day. We can expected better clearing by the evening and another pleasant afternoon. Get outside and enjoy because the real heat is right around the corner.

By Wednesday temperatures will be a few degrees above average. Highs for the day will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s near the coast while interior areas will warm into the upper 80s and 90s. The heat will max out by Thursday and most of the area will be around 5-10 degrees above average. It is important to continue to practice heat safety and remember to avoid strenuous activity during peak heating hours. Friday into the weekend temperatures begin to cool.