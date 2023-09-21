Friday will be mild as we barrel toward Fall

A small ridge Friday will warm temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees, but we will still be several degrees below normal. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s on the coast, and the mid 70s to low 80s inland.

Marine layer coverage will be less extensive with more moderate onshore flow. There will be a bit better luck with skies clearing out.

Smoke may continue to be an issue Friday. It's coming from fires in Northern California, and has gotten caught up in our northwesterly flow. Central Coast air quality is projected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

There is a slight chance of some high level moisture from tropical system Kenneth reaching us late Friday or Saturday. Even if rain doesn't reach the ground, there will be increasing high cloud coverage.

Warming will slowly continue through the weekend. Onshore flow will keep the night to morning marine layer pattern in place. Though, there may be a few periods of offshore trends from the north Sunday.

A large and cold upper low in the Pacific Northwest Monday and Tuesday will pause warming. By Wednesday, we will more likely resume warming with a ridge pattern.