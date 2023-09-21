Cool, moist and unstable air move in Thursday

Low pressure number two tracks south Thursday causing a cold front to swing through the region. This will bring cold, moist and unstable air into the area, creating a dense and possibly drizzly marine layer. Rain chances look to be around 20% for the morning with the most rain falling over higher terrain and only trace amounts near the coasts. You'll want a jacket or something with sleeves when heading out for work or school. Temperatures will be slow to warm up and highs for the day will be between 5-20 degrees below average. Expect to see 60s and only a handful of low 70s near the beaches and middle to upper 70s inland. Air quality will be another thing to monitor today. Smoke from the north will be wafted down into the region causing reduced air quality. As of this morning no Air Quality Alerts have been issued.

Cool and moist air will retreat on Friday and temperatures will begin to warm. We may start out the morning on the cooler side but once the marine layer and clouds dissipate the sun will come out warming temperatures by around 5-8 degrees. Expect highs back up into the upper 60s and middle 70s near the beaches and 70s and 80s inland.

Saturday look to be another mild and below average day. The warming trend will continue into the first half of next week but temperatures will still be far below normal. Something to monitor into the weekend will be added moisture from tropical storm Kenneth, models show no precipitation, but models are notoriously inaccurate when predicting rain systems from the southwest. It is safe to say that we will see mid to high level clouds streaming into the region through Sunday.