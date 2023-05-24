Stubborn marine layer lingers, temperatures remain below average

The strong onshore flow keeps the marine layer in place yet again, with minimal clearing and patchy night to morning drizzle possible on Wednesday as well. The May Gray pattern will continue into Memorial Day Weekend, especially for coastal communities. Temperatures remain below seasonal average for the time being.

Temperatures will be cool to mild along the coast Wednesday, with highs primarily in the upper 50s and low 60s. Inland temperatures will be even cooler than Tuesday, with daytime highs in the mid-to-low 60s. There are no drastic changes in temperatures for the rest of the week. A slight warming trend will take place over the weekend for inland communities, with afternoon sunshine expected as well.

Onshore flow will weaken slightly by next week, which will cause a slight bump in temperatures across the region.