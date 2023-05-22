May Gray pattern firmly in place Tuesday

Onshore flow has brought us steady May Gray Monday, and you can expect to see that all week long. Monday evening, there is still a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Ventura and LA County mountains.

By Tuesday, those chances become nil as a trough in the Pacific Northwest brings drier air from the west, pushing the unstable air to the east. More onshore flow will keep the marine layer in place on the coast, offering the possibility of morning drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast, and slightly warmer inland.

Conditions will stay much the same all week long. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal on the coast, but nice inland. There may be a modest warmup early next week as the trough heads east, but our typical May Gray pattern will hold firm.