Warming and quicker clearing set for Tuesday!

Temperatures Tuesday will warm slightly after a mild Monday. Tuesday's highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on the coast, and in the 70s to low 80s further inland. It's that time of year when we start to see more of a temperature difference between the coast and interior.

The marine layer was very stubborn Monday for coastal areas, but there will be quicker clearing Tuesday as onshore flow lessens. Temperatures will rise 2 to 5 degrees everywhere except for the South Coast.

A ridge of high pressure will get closer to the West Coast Wednesday, and high pressure will also build into Nevada. With that combination, flow will move offshore and temperatures will rise a good 5 to 10 degrees on the coast, less for the interior. Many areas will be in the 70s to 80s.

There may be slight warming Thursday, but then temperatures will stagnate all the way through the weekend at 5 to 10 degrees above normal. The marine layer will thin, and will likely only be present in the night to morning hours.