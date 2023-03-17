More clouds Saturday, followed by light rain Sunday

Daytime temperatures were mild on Friday, with partly cloudy skies in the forecast into Saturday. Highs on Saturday will primarily be in the mid 60s on Saturday, with a chance of rain arriving late into early Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

A series of weak storm systems will move through the area, bringing light rain to the region on Sunday. Rain totals are underwhelming this weekend, with the most rain expected for communities north of Point Conception. Around a quarter of an inch is expected along the Central Coast, with much less projected for the South Coast and Ventura County.

A weak Atmospheric River arrives early next week, with mostly light, scattered showers in the forecast on Monday, followed by rain showers Tuesday and early Wednesday. This system currently appears to be weaker than past Atmospheric Rivers, will rain totals up between one to two inches of rain for the coast and valleys, along with up to three inches for higher elevations.