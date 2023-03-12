Sunday Evening Forecast March 12th

Another cloudy and cool to mild day with most areas staying dry and even enjoying some peeks of sunshine from time to time. Now we look to our west and get ready for our next Atmospheric River event and our computer models continue to see a very strong one. Watches for flooding have already gone in to play for our region and wind advisories could also be added to that at some point. With the southerly flow, overnight lows and high temperatures for Monday will continue to be cool to mild. the ample moisture from the south could also create some widespread fog which could be dense for some areas.

Again, not much change is seen as we head in to Monday, just more clouds and cool to mild temperatures. However, our next storm is lurking and we could see some early showers developing in our northern areas by very late Monday. Expect showers and then moderate to heavy rain as we head in to Tuesday all of which will spread south early. This is our main weather story which is shaping up to be a bit of a concern. Our forecast models see moderate to heavy rainfall pretty much all day and even in to the evening. Two things get us in to trouble with regard to flooding rainfall which are rate and duration. The big problem we are seeing right now is the duration variable which appears to be multiple hours of moderate to heavy rainfall. Watches and advisories at this moment will likely extend over the entire region as head toward Tuesday. Again, the big concern is the duration with at least moderate rainfall for several hours. This can lead to ponding or flooding on roads as well as stream and rivers filling up quickly. Tuesday needs to be watched closely and we will with frequents updates to our website and newschannel broadcasts. Rain will lighten up with some much needed drying expected as we head through Wednesday. Another chance for showers comes back in to play by next weekend