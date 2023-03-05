Sunday Evening Forecast March 5th

Our latest Winter storm continues to produce some light showers across the region. Very light accumulations are expected at best, but it will remain cloudy and cool. We have two current weather advisories in effect. One is for high surf along the Central Coast which will last in to Monday. The other is for snow above about 3 thousand feet in the mountains of Ventura County which will remain in effect through Sunday night. Overnight lows will dip in to the 40's for most areas. Highs on Monday will only top out in the 50's once again. Rain totals for late Sunday and in to early Monday shouldn't exceed a quarter of an inch.

Looking ahead, we expect to dry out for Monday and maybe even see some slight warming through the work week. We could even see some light drizzle in our northern areas early Wednesday. More clouds will approach from the west bringing chances for sprinkles by Friday and Saturday. The upside is that this will bring in mid Pacific air which is much milder than what we have been getting from the north. Warming is therefore expected through the weekend despite the chance for showers.