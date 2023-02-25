Saturday Evening Forecast Feb 25th

As our very powerful Winter storm winds down, lingering showers and mountain snow continue to drift through the region. Most watches and warning for flooding and mountain snow are expected to drop off through Saturday evening. Despite that, this storm still has plenty of energy and instability in the atmosphere to work with. Isolated thunder is possible which means lightning, gusty winds and even waterspouts or tornadoes can't be ruled out. Multiple inches and even feet of snow have fallen to as low as 2000-feet, driving will continue to be very hazardous and or completely restricted for several hours beyond any warning cancellations. Look for a chilly overnight with lows in the 40's, m30's and even upper 20's. Highs on Sunday will be only in the low to mid 50's at best. Showers could occur very early and then again in the evening. This means we could enjoy some dry time for outdoor activities in between.

Looking ahead, a moist flow with more weak storm systems will roll over our region through about mid week. These little storms will not have the abundant moisture to produce much more than about an additional quarter to one inch of rain. It will continue to be chilly and even very cold for the overnights with freeze and frost advisories mixed in with snow advisories for higher elevations. High pressure is expected to build just enough late in the work week and that will bring dryer skies and slight warming as we head toward next weekend which, by the way, is March.