Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 19th

A stellar Sunday with more mild temperatures and light breezy winds. Temperatures started out very chilly, but quickly warmed to seasonal norms with even a areas being slightly above normal for this time of year. Look for quiet night with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling in to the 40's and upper 30's. Our Monday or President's day is shaping up nice with more sunshine expected and more mild temperatures. A meandering area of low pressure to our southwest will push a few clouds up toward us, but should not pose any threat for rain.

Looking ahead, again President's Day will be nice with more sunshine and mild temperatures. Then things get very interesting as our next pacific storm takes aim for the West Coast. Clouds will increase on Tuesday and in to Wednesday with rain chances becoming likely. Showers will be possible through at least early Friday along with gusty wind and chilly temperatures. This system has been a real challenge for our forecast computer models with regard to intensity. We had been seeing a general theme of over water trajectory and ample potential rainfall with model runs. Now the computer runs seem to favor a more land trajectory which reduces the rainfall and brings in more wind and again, cold temperatures. We will monitor closely for any new wrinkles or twists as we head toward the mid week time frame. For now, expect about a quarter to half an inch with more likely north of Pt. Conception, strong northwest winds with advisories possible and very low snow levels. In fact, this storm has enough moisture and mixed in cold air to see decent snow totals over a foot or two all the way down to 3 or 4 thousand feet! Snow levels could even dip down to near 2 thousand feet! Winter will be on full display next week and we will update any and all change with regard to the forecast.