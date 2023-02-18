Saturday Evening Forecast

Despite the high and mid level clouds, it was a nice Saturday with mild temperatures in most areas. While the clouds look dark and even ominous at times, we don't really see any threat for immediate rain at this time. Look for another chilly night with lows mostly in the forties and upper thirties. For Sunday, look for a mix of sun shine and more high and mid level clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be mostly in the 60's with maybe a few areas topping out at or slightly above 70-degrees.

Looking ahead, President's Day should stay very quiet with more sunshine and mild temperatures. Then things get very interesting as our next pacific storm takes aim for the West Coast. Clouds will increase on Tuesday and in to Wednesday with rain chances becoming likely. Showers will be possible through at least early Friday along with gusty wind and chilly temperatures. This system has been a real challenge for our forecast computer models with regard to intensity. We had been seeing a general theme of over water trajectory and ample potential rainfall with model runs. Now the computer runs seem to favor a more land trajectory which reduces the rainfall and brings in more wind and again, cold temperatures. We will monitor closely for any new wrinkles or twists as we head toward the mid week time frame. For now, expect about a quarter to half an inch with more likely north of Pt. Conception, strong northwest winds with advisories possible and very low snow levels. In fact, this storm has enough moisture and mixed in cold air to see decent snow totals over a foot or two all the way down to 3 or 4 thousand feet! Snow levels could even dip down to near 2 thousand feet! Winter will be on full display next week and we will update any and all change with regard to the forecast.