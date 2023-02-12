Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 12th

A mostly beautiful day with cool to mild temperatures and some lingering clouds from our latest storm system. Look for more clouds through the evening and in to early Monday with little to no chance for rain. Overnight lows will be in the 30's and 40's with light winds expected. For Monday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the 50's and 60's.

Looking ahead, another fast moving dry storm system will rush on through early next week. Slight chances for sprinkles and more cool blustery wind will likely be the bigger story. In fact, High Wind Watches are already in place for much of the region on Valentine's day. The wind will quiet down through mid week and we should see plenty of sunshine and cool to mild temperatures through about Thursday. By Friday and in to next weekend, weather forecast models see a storm system potentially bringing a decent chance for more rain. The forecast models will need a few more days to iron out details which will likely change. We will watch closely and hopefully see a much needed return of more rain and mountain snow.