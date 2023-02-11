Saturday Evening Forecast Feb 11th

Another fast moving and mostly dry storm system is passing through California. As we have seen for about the past month, we see cool temperatures and blustery winds with little rainfall. For now, other than a High Surf Advisory, we are not seeing any alerts for wind or high elevation snow. If that changes we will quickly let you know with updates here. Look for another chilly overnight with a smattering of sprinkles possible. Any accumulations should stay well below a tenth of an inch. Overnight lows will be very cool with temps dropping in to the 40's and even upper 30's. Sunday could still see an early shower and more wind is expected, especially out toward Point Conception. Highs will be mostly in the 50's and very low 60's.

Looking ahead, another fast moving dry storm system will rush on through early next week. Slight chances for sprinkles and more cool blustery wind will likely be the bigger story. The wind will quiet down through mid week and we should see plenty of sunshine and cool to mild temperatures through about Thursday. By Friday and in to next weekend, weather forecast models see a storm system potentially bringing a decent chance for more rain. The forecast models will need a few more days to iron out details which will likely change. We will watch closely and hopefully see a much needed return of more rain and mountain snow.