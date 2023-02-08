Temperatures move into the 70s for many cities Wednesday

Temperatures continue to climb Wednesday. The coast will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, and interior in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds will lessen with weaker offshore flow. However, temperatures will leap 4 to 8 degrees with a ridge of high pressure building into the West Coast.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week (and of 2023 so far) with temperatures increasing a few more degrees. We will be several degrees above normal, with the exception of some Central Coast beaches affected by the sea breeze.

On Friday, an upper low will begin its approach of California, lowering temperatures slightly. Weaker offshore flow will flip onshore, opening the door for some mid and upper-level clouds.

Temperatures drop significantly Saturday with the low moving south, then it will exit Sunday evening. Conditions may be cloudy at times and you'll want your sweater. There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain showers Saturday.

Temperatures will slowly warm Monday for a mild and sunny start to next week. It will be a short-lived, as Tuesday will cool again ahead of another potential system midweek.