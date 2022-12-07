A chilly Wednesday with below normal temperatures here to stay for the week

Conditions are drying out, though temperatures are staying well below normal Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s for the interior, and mid 50s to low 60s in coastal areas.

There is a frost advisory in place until 9:00 am in the Ojai Valley. A freeze watch is in effect for Wednesday night to Thursday morning as well. Temperatures could reach below freezing.

A small pop-up ridge will bring more sunshine to the region, but a strong low to the northeast will keep temperatures cool Wednesday. With more zonal flow and a trough approaching the West Coast Thursday, mid and upper-level clouds will move back in. Temperatures will hardly change.

A cold low is taking a firm hold near Vancouver Island in Canada on Friday, covering the entire West Coast with cool, and in some cases, stormy weather. It will send troughs down the coast.

A trough brings a likely chance of rain Saturday into Sunday. It could bring up to an inch of rain in coastal areas and up to 3 inches in mountains.

On Monday, the low leaves the region and a ridge will build in from the west.