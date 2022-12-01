Rain hitting the region off and on from Thursday through the weekend

Low temperatures will warm a tad, but highs are cooling a bit further as a system enters the region. Lows will mostly be in the 40s to 50s with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

There may be a few pre-frontal showers. The front itself will start in the northwest corner of SLO County by late morning and slowly move towards the southeast. Expect heaviest showers on the South Coast in the evening, with the storm moving out of the region overnight.

Rain totals will mostly be up to an inch in coastal and valley areas, up to 2 inches in mountains, with a couple inches of snowfall at resort level. Rainfall rates will be on the light to moderate side, with only brief times of heavier activity.

Some spotty showers may follow on Friday, but rain chances significantly diminish. However, a second system will start to enter Northern California.

The next chance of scattered showers is Saturday into Sunday morning. Snow levels will stay around resort level.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be drier, but will stay chilly.