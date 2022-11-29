A cool and dry Tuesday with rain expected later this week

Temperatures are falling slightly Tuesday in areas without northeasterly winds. Most areas will be in the 30s to 40s to start, then in the upper 50s to mid 60s by the afternoon.

Wind is lingering in the Santa Ynez Range, Southwest Coast, and Ventura County mountains with the advisory lingering until 6:00 am, but the wind will subside quickly. By the evening, winds will turn more northeasterly again.

Northeasterly winds will continue weakly Wednesday morning. Skies will stay bright and temperatures will stay cool. There is a freeze warning in effect for the Cuyama Valley from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning with low temperatures below freezing.

By Thursday morning, rain will arrive from a system moving down the West Coast. Scattered showers will continue before and behind the main front. A second system will bring lighter showers over the weekend. Eventually, chances taper off to 30 percent by Sunday.

We are expecting 1 to 2 inches in coastal and valley areas, and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.