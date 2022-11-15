Northeasterly winds are blowing lightly Tuesday morning, then picking up speed later

Temperatures are only increasing a tad on Tuesday, staying below normal for the season. Lows will be in the 30s north of Point Conception and 40s to the south. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with some low 70s in wind-prone cities.

Very light northeasterly winds will start the day, sitting just below advisory levels. An upper low will spin over Point Conception through the day before sinking to the south.

The low will set up a lot more northeasterly wind Tuesday overnight through the first half of Wednesday. Winds will wane in the afternoon with less upper-level support. Temperatures will jump several degrees into the 70s.

There is a wind advisory in effect 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, which will upgrade to a high wind warning from 7:00 pm Tuesday to 7:00 pm Wednesday. The advisory covers the Ventura County mountains and valleys, and adds the coast for the warning. There is also a wind advisory for the Ojai Valley from 10:00 pm Tuesday to 7:00 pm Wednesday. Some gusts could reach over 65 mph at the peak.

There is also a red flag warning in effect for the aforementioned areas of Ventura County from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm Wednesday. Aside from high winds, relative humidity may drop to a single digit percentage.

The ridge will flatten Thursday and offshore winds will weaken. An earlier sea breeze will cool the coast a little bit.

With troughs moving in the western US Friday, temperatures will slowly drop again. The marine layer should return by Sunday or Monday.