A chilly start to Monday with cool to mild afternoon highs

Temperatures aren't changing too much overall, but could warm a tad overall. Lows will be in the 30s to 40s. The entire region will be in the 60s by the afternoon.

A small ridge of high pressure is over California, bringing mild temperatures and mostly clear skies. A dry low around Point Conception Tuesday will keep the region below average. However, breezy northeast winds in the morning may warm wind-prone areas a tad more.

The low will also set up gusty northeasterly winds Wednesday morning, mainly affecting Ventura County. The Central Coast will also see some wind.

There is a high wind watch Tuesday night to Wednesday night in Ventura County. Gusts could reach over 60 mph in the area. There is also a fire weather watch in Ventura County Wednesday with gusty winds and very low relative humidity.

Temperatures stay warm Thursday, but winds will calm down. The ridge will start to flatten and an earlier sea breeze will help cool the coast slightly.