Conditions clear out Wednesday after a good soaking Tuesday

Temperatures are changing little Wednesday, despite the storm moving out. The region will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s.

There is only a 20 percent chance of lingering rain showers in the early morning, but the storm is leaving the region as the upper low lifts to the northeast. Winds may remain breezy.

With possible lingering snowfall in the Santa Barbara County interior mountains, and the Ventura County mountains, there is a winter weather advisory until 10:00 am. There may be additional snowfall above 4,000 feet.

There is also still a high surf advisory until 9:00 am on the Central Coast. Breaking waves will be 7 to 10 feet, with some isolated waves up to 12 feet.

Thursday will be very chilly in the morning with a slightly warmer day. Temperatures will continue to warm Friday with weak Santa Ana winds.

There is a frost advisory for the Ojai Valley and South Salinas Valley, plus a freeze watch for the interior SLO valleys. Both are in effect from midnight Wednesday to 9:00 am Thursday. Low temperatures may reach below freezing.