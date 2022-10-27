Mild temperatures and fair skies for the end of the work week

Temperatures are warming a tad Thursday, but still staying below average. The morning will be chilly in the 40s to 50s with a smattering of upper 30s. For highs, the coast will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and inland in the low to mid 70s.

Offshore flow will keep the marine layer out aside from some short-lived patchiness on the Central Coast in the morning. Weak Santa Ana winds will kick off the day in Ventura County, but no advisories are in effect.

Friday will be fair, but there are a few clouds embedded in the upper-level flow. Flow will be mostly offshore with some onshore trends.

Temperatures will warm over the weekend with a ridge of high pressure and weak offshore flow. There may be some morning marine layer on the Central Coast, followed by a fair day.

Monday will serve as a transition day, making Halloween mild and mostly clear. Grab a jacket for late-night trick-or-treating as temperatures cool off.

Temperatures dive down Tuesday and Wednesday with a storm moving into the Pacific Northwest. It will send a trough down California giving the region a slight chance of rain.