Temperatures staying warm through midweek, then dropping

Tuesday will be a tad warmer with temperatures several degrees above average. Temperatures will be in the 70s on the Central Coast, 80s on the South Coast, and 90s inland. A heat advisory expires at 8:00 pm for the Ventura County valleys.

It's another foggy start on the Central Coast, but the rest of the region should wake up mostly clear with some offshore flow. In the evening, sundowner winds will reach near advisory levels on the southwest coast.

On Wednesday, a trough will approach northern California and start to push out our ridge of high pressure. Onshore flow will increase. Temperatures will start to cool by Thursday, if not sooner.

Continued troughing at the end of the work week will keep temperatures cooler. The night to morning marine layer pattern will continue on the Central Coast.

Despite some ridging over the weekend, it's not expected to be enough to reverse the cooling trend. We will be a couple degrees below average by Sunday. Temperatures will finally warm again Monday.