Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 25th

SHAWN QUIEN

Another beautiful day and last official Sunday of September 2022 with light onshore breezes and plenty of sunshine. As expected, the marine layer or onshore flow, is making the coastline the place to be as inland areas saw temperatures warm well in to the 80's and 90's. Look for more patchy fog to develop through the overnight and in to early Monday. Temperatures will be mostly in the low to mid 50's. The fog and low clouds should recede or burn off by mid day with highs expected in the 60's and 70's. Inland areas will be much warmer with highs in the 80's, 90's and maybe topping 100-degrees in the warmest spots. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for portions of Ventura county.

Looking ahead, strong high pressure will hold firm over the much of the West Coast. Very warm and hot temperatures will continue for inland areas. Again, the marine layer to looks to stay in the game and that means, the coastline should stay lovely and mild. As long as a sea breeze stays and the fog lingers near shore, we don't expect it to get overly hot right on the sand! High pressure will gradually weaken by the middle and second half of next week. This will bring widespread cooling with inland areas staying warm, but well below what we are expecting for Monday through Wednesday.