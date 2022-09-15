Thursday staying mild with gusty sundowner winds
Temperatures are hardly changing Thursday. The coast will stay in the 70s, and inland in the 70s to low 80s.
Any morning clouds will clear very quickly for a bright day. Sundowner winds will pick up on the Southwest Coast and west Santa Ynez range, reaching advisory levels. The advisory will be in place from 3:00 pm Thursday to 3:00 am Friday with gusts up to 55 mph.
Temperatures Friday may warm a couple of degrees with offshore trends. However, any warming will be short-lived. Sundowners will be weaker.
Over the weekend, a positive-tilted trough will slide over the state with an upper low moving west of San Francisco. Temperatures will cool slightly, winding up 4 to 12 degrees below average.
Sunday into Monday, there is a slight chance of rain, mainly north of Point Conception, with a weak cold front.