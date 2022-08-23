Inland temps soar, coast remains comfortable

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week across the region, with warm coastal spots and hot interior temperatures. Due to the heat expected inland, there is a heat advisory in place for Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo’s Interior Valleys and Mountains. These areas will be in the triple digits Tuesday. During this advisory, it is vital to remain out of the sun, to avoid outdoor activities, and to drink plenty of water to ensure your safety.

While some coastal spots struggled with visibility on the streets due to a marine layer this morning, the South Coast woke up to less low clouds and fog this morning in comparison to Monday morning. Less on shore flow means warmer temperatures along the coast as well, with highs expected to be in the mid 70s and low 80s at the start of the week.

There will be a slight cooling trend that beings on Wednesday, when the ridge of high pressure makes its way out of the region. Inland spots are expected to take a break from triple digits as the week progresses, while coastal spots will also cool down.