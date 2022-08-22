Warm start to the week

A warming trend is expected starting Monday after temperatures temporarily cooled down over the weekend across the area. The warm up is due to decreasing on shore flow and a ridge of high pressure that is building in the area. The warmest day of the week is expected to be Tuesday, with above normal temperatures in some spots.

Interior spots are once again expected to see triple digit numbers today, but there are not any heat advisories in place for the time being. However, make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and avoid outdoor activities during this time. After Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop, with highs for inland spots in the 90s for the rest of the week.

Coastal spots will also slightly warm up, but remain comfortable mostly due to morning low clouds and a lingering marine layer that coastal cities were greeted by this morning. Highs are expected to be in the mid to high 70s along the coast.