A warm coast with heat hitting the interior Tuesday

Temperatures are warming a tad more Tuesday, putting everyone a few degrees above normal. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s. Inland will range from the 90s into the low 100s.

There is a heat advisory from 11:00 am Tuesday until 8:00 pm Wednesday in the interior of San Luis Obispo and the Cuyama valley. Temperatures could reach up to 103 degrees with warm overnight temperatures.

High pressure is moving slightly westward from Texas. There will be weak onshore flow with some offshore trends at times. The marine layer will start the day on both coasts.

Heat is peaking Wednesday with high pressure centered over Arizona. Onshore flow will eventually increase.

As the high moves steadily east starting Thursday, so will our temperatures drop. The cooling trend will last through the weekend, at which point many areas will be below average.