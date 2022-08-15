Skip to Content
Published 5:13 am

Monday marks a very warm start to the week

Temperatures Monday are changing little on the South Coast and warming on the Central Coast. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s. Inland will range from the 90s to the low 100s.

The marine layer will be present in the morning along the Central Coast, and it will be a fairly clear start on the South Coast. Overall conditions during the day will be mostly sunny.

High pressure will increase over the Texas panhandle, with us sitting under the western edge. The heat will peak Tuesday and Wednesday, and then set up for a cooling trend through the weekend as the high moves eastward.

Anikka Abbott

Anikka Abbott is a weather anchor and reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Anikka, click here.

