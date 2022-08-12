A hot Friday leads into a hot mid-August weekend

Temperatures are warming a tad again Friday, putting our area slightly above average. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s, and inland in the 90s to low 100s.

High pressure is elongated between Idaho and Texas. The marine layer will be present in the morning for the Central Coast, but not for the South Coast.

A wind advisory on the Southwest Coast and western Santa Ynez Range will expire at 9:00 am. Weaker sundowner winds are expected again in the area Friday night.

A beach hazards statement is out on the Ventura County coast until 1:00 am Saturday morning. Surf will be elevated and rip currents will be strong.

Temperatures will back off slightly Sunday and Monday, but stay warm overall. By midweek, monsoon moisture could graze LA County.