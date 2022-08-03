Skip to Content
Summertime weather to continue…

KEYT

Summer-like temperatures will continue in most areas through the end of the week!

Wednesday afternoon, highs will top off in the 70s to low 80s near the coast. Inland, temperatures will range in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Along with the warm temperatures, monsoonal moisture will increase from the southeast Thursday and Friday. There is even a minimal chance of an isolated thunderstorm in a few spots.

Near the coast, morning fog and low clouds will return through at least the next couple days. Temperatures are expected to hold steady through the weekend.

