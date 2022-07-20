Wednesday July 20th Evening Forecast

Quiet weather prevails on your Wednesday evening out there, the hottest temperatures were located across our most inland locations. Temperatures were comfortably mild along the coasts and warm in the valleys. We've got some pretty big surf crashing onto the Ventura County beaches and for that reason the National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory until 11 AM tomorrow for waves of 4 to 7 feet.

A bit of a cool-down may be on the way for the weekend and the overall weather picture looks dry.

Next week, things look seasonably warm and we will be keeping a close eye on the mid and upper level wind trajectories as the Western US high repositions and the flow may come out of the east into Southern California. This time of year that means monsoon moisture may come knocking on our door.