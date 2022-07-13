Wednesday Evening Forecast July 13th

"Fair weather" sums up our conditions out there this evening, literally! The Santa Barbara County Fair kicks off to nice conditions. The main players on stage are coastal low clouds and fog and increasing high pressure working in from the east. That means a warm-up will start to be felt, maximized inland. The hottest temperatures appear possible over the weekend, away from the coast.

Speaking of the coast there is a bit of a southerly swell combining with a high tide tonight for the possibility of some minor tidal overflow around some area beaches in Ventura County tonight and possibly again tomorrow night as well.