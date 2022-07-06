Wednesday Evening July 6th Forecast

Pleasant early July weather continues for us as the summer-time high that usually increases our heat is some 2,000 miles away over the Southeast US. This ridge, however, is forecast to make a sure but steady move out west over the coming days and that means a warmup is in store just in time for the weekend.

Because there is some onshore push low clouds and localized fog are still in the forecast for some areas during the night and morning hours but those afternoon temperatures will start climbing higher and higher away from the coast. Saturday and Sunday may have some pretty hot temperatures out there and the heat may continue right on into next week.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the positioning of that high as the clockwise flow around it will be favorable for sending up monsoonal moisture around its periphery. Right now the forecast still is dry but this time of year that is something to watch.