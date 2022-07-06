A stubborn marine layer helps to keep temperatures mild

Temperatures Wednesday are cooling a tad for some. The coast will be in the low to mid 70s, and inland in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The marine layer will be stubborn on the Central Coast, and patchy along the South Coast. The trough overhead is weakening, as is onshore flow.

By Thursday, there will be some offshore trends and ridging. Temperatures will warm slightly. Weaker sundowner winds may make for more fog on the South Coast to start the day.

The marine layer will be shallower Friday and Saturday with high pressure building and more offshore trends. Temperatures will be warmest on Saturday, possibly reaching triple digits again in interior areas.