Wednesday Evening Forecast June 29th

It is a very pleasant Wednesday evening out there. Temperatures are comfortable and even the warmest spots are not too hot!

The featured forecast consists of a relatively quiet weather pattern with a bit of a cool-down looking ahead to the 4th of July weekend, so what could be a very hot time of year away from the coast looks like a more moderate version of summer.

Coastal low clouds and fog may be making more appearance over the next several days as the weather pattern could support that.

Looking beyond the weekend there is another high pressure expansion that if it develops could lead to another warm-up, most felt inland early next week.