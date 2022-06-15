Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast June 5th

It's a very pleasant Wednesday out there weather-wise for our area. Those temperatures have managed to get up to a toasty 100 degrees for Paso Robles where it certainly feels like summer out there! Most of the rest of the region is not quite as hot though with readings the coolest along the central coast and a tad warmer for the south coast. The general rule of thumb is the further inland you go the warmer the temperatures you have been feeling - most of which have been in the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

Tonight some low clouds and fog may swing in from the east along the south coast and could build in across some of the other coastal/valley spots as the temperatures fall. Thursday still looks warm inland but an abrupt cooldown is set to begin as a Pacific trough comes onto the California coast this weekend.

The coolest temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday and coastal clouds may have a tough time clearing for some areas. A burst of Sundowner winds may occur as well with the changing pressure gradients.

The next warm-up looks scheduled for next week.