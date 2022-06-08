Wednesday Evening June 8th Forecast

It's very warm out there today but the real heat is yet on the way!

First things first: we've got a wind advisory until 3 AM tomorrow for the Santa Ynez range along the Santa Barbara south coast for another "Sundowner" evening for this area.

Then there's the heat...We're looking for a steady warm-up into tomorrow with temperatures reaching 90 and beyond inland. Our warmest spots may touch the triple digits! Where it will be comfortable will be at the coast as water temperatures in the 50s (and low 60s in the south) will help activate our coastal air conditioner during the afternoon.

The biggest story will be the heat. A multi-day heat wave looks to be upon us and the temperatures will be high for most areas save for the coast, where a cool atmosphere will prevail. The hottest days look to be Friday and Saturday where some inland spots could exceed 100 degrees. Make sure you drink plenty of water!

Sunday may begin a steady cool-down that might last a few days, before more warmth could build back in later next week.