Friday Morning Forecast June 3rd

There are some clouds out there this AM and even some DRIZZLE in spots leading to some wet pavements out there! Temperatures are generally mild.

Look for a gradual warm-up through the day as the marine layer moves away (although it may hang tough for some coasts). The warmest temperatures look to be found inland where highs should top out in the 80s. Some passing high clouds will be also be skirting on by.

A pretty quiet weather pattern continues for us into the weekend and starting early next week. Temperatures look to be seasonal out there with some coastal clouds and fog, most common in the nights and AM hours. Pleasant readings should be common with some warmer conditions Sunday.

Next week looks to gradually warm on up for us, with temperatures getting back into the 90s for some of the warmest inland valleys.