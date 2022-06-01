Wednesday Evening June 1st Forecast

It's a wonderful Wednesday evening out there weatherwise! Temperatures got rather toasty earlier this afternoon inland. Skies are clear with the exception of some central shorelines.

Those readings are expected to cool back down into the 40s and 50s tonight and another warm day looks to be on tap for Thursday. Some clouds may start to sneak in to our area as well.

June Gloom comes in for a visit and true to its name it may set up shop for some Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures may be heading back into the 60s along with the return of those coastal clouds, that may reach some inland areas as well.

Other than the temperature fluctuations and on and off clouds our forecast still looks dry, as is so often the case this time of year. Have a great evening!