Friday morning forecast May 20th

The central coast and south coast are cooling down with some temperatures dropping by 5-10 degrees today and into the weekend. A strong onshore flow along with overnight and morning clouds will be sticking around this weekend. Majority of that heavy cloud coverage will be stagnant down south but there will be chances of clearer skies in San Luis Obispo County.

Because of that rapid onshore flow, temperatures will remain cool across the coast and into the valleys as well, with Santa Ynez Valley seeing temperatures at about 70-75 degrees into the weekend.

As we look ahead, we are expecting warmer temperatures into the new week but onshore flow persisting will keep the coast cooler. Inland areas will see temps as high as the 90s by Tuesday and a few outliers may hit the triple digits.