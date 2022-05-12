Thursday morning forecast May 12th

Morning temperatures Thursday are chilly with a frost advisory in effect for the interior San Luis Obispo County valleys until 9:00 AM. Highs are warming up, putting the region near or a tad below normal. The coast will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and inland in the 70s.

Flow is flipping offshore and a ridge is building to the west. North winds will be breezy in the morning, but gain strength at night with gusts up to 45 or 50 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect at 3:00 pm on the South Coast, west Santa Ynez range, and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. It starts at 6:00 pm for the east Santa Ynez range, Santa Barbara County interior mountains, and Ventura County mountains. All last until early Friday morning, except for the Central Coast that ends at 9:00 pm Thursday.

Temperatures will leap up 8 to 12 degrees Friday, putting us above normal and making for a great end to the week. The warmup will continue Saturday with temperatures 10 degrees or more above normal.

Conditions will start to turn around Sunday with onshore trends and broad troughing. Temperatures will drop 6 to 12 degrees, and will continue cooling early next week.