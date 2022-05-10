May 10, 2022 Tuesday AM Weather

I hope you're having a wonderful start to you day! It's a chilly Tuesday morning out there. The reason? A late season low is hanging around and while we couldn't manage to squeeze out any precipitation from it in our neck of the woods we do have a chance to wear an extra layer out there this AM.

Those winds will pick up throughout the day and more chilly temperatures are in store overnight, so keep those jackets and sweaters close by. Highs are expected to range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s areawide and tonight's temperatures look to drop back into the 40s for many areas, some places could be locally colder.

The warmth looks to return though through the week and by the weekend it may feel like it's almost summer out there! Those highs may reach across the 70s, into the 80s and some may even get close to 90!