Wednesday Evening Forecast Apr. 27th

Pleasant Wednesday evening in store with a few thin and whispy high clouds streaming in overhead. These clouds are coming through because of a weather system passing us by to the north and while no rain is expected for our area the change in pressure will be bringing down those temps and kicking up those winds for us!

Tonight, a Catalina Eddy is expected to spin up bringing a new and improved marine layer from San Diego to Malibu, but that strong NW flow into the central coast will help to keep us clearer than points south. There may be some local low clouds and fog inland though.

Thursday afternoon winds really kick up along the central coast and the Santa Ynez range onto the southwest Santa Barbara coast so if you'll be driving along the 101 through the Gaviota Pass you'll want to hold on tight to that steering wheel.

The return to winds will be short-lived as quieter weather returns for the weekend. Those Sundowners may make a return appearance early next week.

Temperatures will fluctuate between the 60s to the 70s, locally close to 80 inland and coolest along the central coast where highs may stay in the 50s.