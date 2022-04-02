Saturday Evening Forecast April 2nd

Looking very late Spring or early Summer like with a dominant onshore flow and thick marine layer. Temperatures continue to be on the cool side with most areas below normal with highs in the 60's. Sunday looks like more of the same with morning fog and possible light drizzle. We should see more cool to mild temperatures with most areas once again in the 60's. But, a developing northerly flow could help to scour out the fog for certain areas by the late afternoon or early evening.

Looking ahead, several small storm systems continue to run across the Pacific Northwest creating the moderate westerly or onshore flow. But high pressure will build just enough to turn the winds more northerly and then northeasterly. This is the old familiar wind pattern we've seen so much this Winter and early Spring. The marine layer will start to fade late Monday and in to early Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. In fact, by mid week, many areas will see high well in to the 70's and 80's and possibly a few low 90's! The very warm conditions will hold in to next weekend before the onshore flow returns with more clouds and a cooling trend.