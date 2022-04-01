Friday morning forecast April 1st

Temperatures will bump up by 4 to 10 degrees on Friday. The Central Coast will be in the mid to upper 60s, and South Coast and valleys in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Onshore flow is decreasing and there will even be some offshore trends with ridging. Skies will clear a little better and quicker because of this.

On Saturday, a trough from the Pacific Northwest will push out the ridge and onshore flow will increase with cloud cover. Temperatures may step back slightly through the weekend.

The region will turn a major corner Monday with the start of a heat wave. A ridge will move in with center of our high pressure directly over California by the middle or end of next week. Temperatures may be 15 to 20 degrees above normal by Thursday.