Thursday morning forecast March 31st

Temperatures are a tad cooler across the region, but any change will not be big. Most areas are in the mid 60s to low 70s again.

The ridge of high pressure is breaking down Thursday with a small trough, bringing in some mid and upper level clouds. The coast will get a 'May Gray' preview as the marine layer moves in from increasing onshore flow.

Temperatures will increase Friday, bringing most areas near normal. Low clouds will still sit on the coast in the morning.

There will be little change Saturday with flat flow. An inside slider will cool temperatures be a couple degrees Sunday and again bring more upper level clouds.

A building ridge early next week will warm temperatures by a few degrees each day. Eventually, flow will flip offshore and skies will clear nicely.