Wednesday morning forecast March 30th

Wednesday temperatures are changing little for the South Coast, but will warm slightly on the Central Coast. The region will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

With some ground moisture lingering, there may be some interior fog. The immediate Central Coast will also wake up to a marine layer. Winds will pick up on the South Coast again in the evening.

An onshore push will deepen the marine layer Thursday morning. Skies will be a bit slower to clear and the warming trend will halt or even step back as the ridge breaks down.

Another weak ridge will renew the warmup trend Friday. Over the weekend, flatter flow will keep temperatures mild to warm. The night to morning cloud pattern will also continue.